Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. This is the first 5G phone from Poco that will hit the Indian market. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available globally and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As for the pricing, the upcoming 5G smartphone is said to be priced under Rs 15000 in India.

This week is going to be extremely busy for the tech world. From the launch of the most awaited OnePlus Nord CE 5G to the iQOO Z3 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G launch, there is a lot to look forward to. The Poco M3 Pro is set to launch in India on June 8 and will be available on Flipkart once released. Ahead of the launch, the India price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G leaks. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch on June 8: Affordable price, funky design and more coming

As per a new leak coming from leakster The Leaks Guy, the Poco M3 Pro retail box contains a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The same model of the phone comes with a price of 180 euros, which roughly translates to around Rs 16,000 approx. Also Read - Smartphones launching in India this week: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3, more

As per the leak, the Poco M3 Pro leaked India price is mentioned in the retail box, which means the official launch price will be much cheaper than that. This is because, the price mentioned in the retail box is always much higher than that of the launch price. Besides the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Poco will launch more variants for Indian consumers. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be available via Flipkart: Expected price and more

The Poco M3 Pro is already available in the global market and the same model is said to hit the stores in India. This means that the global and Indian version of the Poco smartphone will pack same features including 90hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie shooter, among others.

Once launched, the Poco M3 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale is yet to be revealed by the company.

Interestingly, the Poco M3 Pro will be the first 5G smartphone from the brand to launch in the country. The smartphone will launch in India via an online launch event on Poco’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms such as Twitter.