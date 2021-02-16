Poco M3 second sale will be held on Flipkart at 12 PM on February 16.

Poco M3 will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today, February 16. The first sale for the smartphone was held on February 9, during which the company claims to have sold over 1.5 laks units of Poco M3. Among key features of the device are 6GB RAM, FHD+ display, and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras for under Rs 12,000. Also Read - Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Ahead of the second flash sale, we take a look at the price, specifications, and features of the Poco M3: Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Poco M3 second flash sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 11,999. It can be bought in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 India launch, Nokia 5.4 launched, Micromax 5G phone

Poco M3 is among budget smartphone options in India, which competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, the Motorola G9 Power, and more.

Poco M3 full specifications and features

Poco M3 gets a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics performance. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It runs the company’s MIUI 12 skin, which is based on Android 10. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of design, Poco M3 features a polycarbonate body design with a rectangular rear camera module. Security features on the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

Coming to the cameras, Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixel, which is included in the waterdrop style notch.