comscore Poco M3 sale in India on Flipkart at 12 pm today: Check out price and specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M3 sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Check out price, full specifications
News

Poco M3 sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Check out price, full specifications

Mobiles

Poco M3 will go on its second sale in India on Flipkart at 12 PM today, February 16. Check out the price, feature, and specifications.

poco-m3-rear

Poco M3 second sale will be held on Flipkart at 12 PM on February 16.

Poco M3 will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today, February 16. The first sale for the smartphone was held on February 9, during which the company claims to have sold over 1.5 laks units of Poco M3. Among key features of the device are 6GB RAM, FHD+ display, and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras for under Rs 12,000. Also Read - Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Ahead of the second flash sale, we take a look at the price, specifications, and features of the Poco M3: Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Poco M3 second flash sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 11,999. It can be bought in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 India launch, Nokia 5.4 launched, Micromax 5G phone

Poco M3 is among budget smartphone options in India, which competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, the Motorola G9 Power, and more.

Poco M3 full specifications and features

Poco M3 gets a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics performance. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It runs the company’s MIUI 12 skin, which is based on Android 10. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of design, Poco M3 features a polycarbonate body design with a rectangular rear camera module. Security features on the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

Coming to the cameras, Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixel, which is included in the waterdrop style notch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 8:56 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M3

Poco M3

10999

MIUI 12, based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 Made in India mobile games
Gaming
Top 5 Made in India mobile games
Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today

Mobiles

Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

News

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today

Mobiles

Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today
Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

Features

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?
Redmi Note 10 India launch to Nokia 5.4 launched: Top tech news today

News

Redmi Note 10 India launch to Nokia 5.4 launched: Top tech news today
Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale

Mobiles

Poco M3 sold over 1,50,000 units during its first sale
Poco M3 goes on sale for the first time in India: Check full details here

Deals

Poco M3 goes on sale for the first time in India: Check full details here

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 13 लाइनअप में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाली डिस्प्ले, कैमरा भी होगा बेहतर

Samsung Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo करेगा बड़ा धमाका, अगले दो महीने में लॉन्च होंगे इतने स्मार्टफोन

Poco X3 Pro जल्द होगा लॉन्च, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ मिल सकते हैं 5 कैमरे

Moto E7 Power भारत में 19 फरवरी होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
News
How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Wearables

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge
Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report

Mobiles

Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report
Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years

Mobiles

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

News

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers