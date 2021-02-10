Poco India has announced that it has sold over 1,50,000 or 1.5 lakh units of the Poco M3 during its first sale held on February 9 on Flipkart.com. The company has also revealed that it will be hosting its second flash sale on February 16 on the same e-commerce website. Apart from this, the company also highlighted that it has received over 30 lakh consumer interest for the product on Flipkart since its launch on February 2. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro arriving in India soon: See what all features it will bring to the table

Poco M3: Price in India

Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage option is available at Rs 11,999. The device is being made available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options, all of which are also available in the international markets. Also Read - Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at Rs 9,999: Check price, specs, launch offers and more

The device competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, the Motorola G9 Power, among others in India. To recall, the international variant of the device is priced at $149 (approximately Rs 10,900) for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Also Read - Poco M3 review: A good package at Rs 10,999 with very few drawbacks

Poco M3: Specifications

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device sports a polycarbonate body with an elongated glass enclosure for the triple camera module. For security features, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting a 48-megapixel wide angle primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies inside of a waterdrop style notch.