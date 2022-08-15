comscore Poco M4 5G with 90Hz display unveiled: Check specs, price, colors
News

Poco M4 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC and MIUI 13

Mobiles

Poco M4 5G has finally reached the global markets. The smartphone comes with Dimensity 700 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco M4 5G 5

After launching it in India, Poco has now officially launched the Poco M4 5G in the global markets. The device comes in the budget segment and offers features such as a high refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity SoC, and a big battery. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Poco M4 5G Specifications

The Poco M4 5G is now listed on the Poco official website. The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate body and weighs 200 grams. It has a 6.58-inch DotDrop notch display with a Full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) resolution. It is an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also has a 401 PPI pixel density, 500 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. Also Read - Poco M5 appears on BIS certification hinting sooner India release

Moving to the cameras, it has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main lens having F/2.2 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus support. It is assisted by a 2MP depth lens with an F/2.4 aperture. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

On the front, it has a 5MP camera with an F/2.2 aperture. The front camera also assists in AI facial unlock.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Interestingly, the device comes with a 22.5W charging adapter inside the box. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13 on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker setup, and an FM radio. As for connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. There’s also GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou support.

Poco M4 5G Price and Colors

The Poco M4 5G’s pricing is yet to be revealed, but we will update it once we learn more. As for colors, it will be available in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black options.

  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 5:42 PM IST

