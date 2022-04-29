POCO M4 5G 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

POCO has officially launched the Poco M4 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. It also comes with a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 90Hz LCD panel on the front. Also Read - Poco M4 5G with a dual rear camera setup to launch on Flipkart on April 29

POCO M4 price and availability

POCO M4 price at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999. for the 6GB+128GB version. There’s a Rs 2,000 instant discount via SBI credit and EMI transactions. The phone comes in three colours – Black, Blue and Yellow. It goes on sale starting May 5 via Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished Mobiles: Apple iPhone, Samsung, Pixel devices selling with massive discounts

POCO M4 Specifications

POCO M4 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) dual camera setup on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. It offers 5G connectivity (7 5G bands), dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port.

Well, that’s it from our side – And we can’t tell you how excited we are to get the #KillerLooksOPPerformer in your hands! The #POCOM45G goes on sale on @flipkart on 05.05.2022. pic.twitter.com/r5yQhOWVpP — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 29, 2022

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated MicroSD card slot, an IR blaster, an IP52 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

“With the M-series, we have always launched smartphones with features as one of the firsts in the budget segment making them the best buy for users. And, all products in the M-series lineup have received a fantastic response from consumers. Thus, with POCO M4 5G, our approach remains the same, that is, delivering power with affordability at the heart of it,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

Last month, POCO launched POCO X4 Pro 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, support for 67W Sonic charging tech and a 64-megapixel rear camera. POCO X4 Pro 5G had already debuted at MWC 2022 which took place earlier this year. The newly launched smartphone will compete against Realme 9 Pro, Vivo T1 5G and more.