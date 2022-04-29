comscore POCO M4 5G 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M4 5g With 50mp Camera Launched In India Price Specs Offers And More
News

POCO M4 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs, offers and more

Mobiles

POCO M4 5G faetures a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate.

POCO M4 5G

POCO M4 5G 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

POCO has officially launched the Poco M4 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. It also comes with a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 90Hz LCD panel on the front. Also Read - Poco M4 5G with a dual rear camera setup to launch on Flipkart on April 29

POCO M4 price and availability

POCO M4 price at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999. for the 6GB+128GB version. There’s a Rs 2,000 instant discount via SBI credit and EMI transactions. The phone comes in three colours – Black, Blue and Yellow. It goes on sale starting May 5 via Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished Mobiles: Apple iPhone, Samsung, Pixel devices selling with massive discounts

POCO M4 Specifications

POCO M4 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) dual camera setup on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. It offers 5G connectivity (7 5G bands), dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated MicroSD card slot, an IR blaster, an IP52 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

“With the M-series, we have always launched smartphones with features as one of the firsts in the budget segment making them the best buy for users. And, all products in the M-series lineup have received a fantastic response from consumers. Thus, with POCO M4 5G, our approach remains the same, that is, delivering power with affordability at the heart of it,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

Last month, POCO launched POCO X4 Pro 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, support for 67W Sonic charging tech and a 64-megapixel rear camera. POCO X4 Pro 5G had already debuted at MWC 2022 which took place earlier this year. The newly launched smartphone will compete against Realme 9 Pro, Vivo T1 5G and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Mobiles
POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

Reviews

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Android TV 11, HDR 10 सपोर्ट, बेजल लेस डिजाइन के साथ आया Realme Smart TV X FHD, घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील

दो नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लाने वाली है Ather Energy, मिलेगी जबरदस्त रेंज

150W की तगड़ी चार्जिंग स्पीड और 120Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ Realme GT Neo 3 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

6400mAh बैटरी, 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s भी हुआ पेश

Snapchat पर डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या हुई 33 करोड़ के पार, ड्रोन कैमरा समेत लॉन्च हुए कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999