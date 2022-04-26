Poco India has announced to launch its Poco M4 5G smartphone in India on April 29. In the official teaser posted on Twitter, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come in yellow and blue colour options. Poco M4 5G is also confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup at the back. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Notably, Poco M4 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11E that was launched in China recently.

Poco M4 5G expected specifications

Going by the specifications of Redmi Note 11E China variant, Poco M4 5G might feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get ready to be 🤯🤯🤯🤯 because you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself. The #POCOM45G is arriving on 29th April, 2022 on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/gpEvoKbPRJ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2022

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Poco M4 5G is likely to come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. \

Poco M4 5G expected India price

If this upcoming Poco smartphone is indeed the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11E, chances are both handsets will have similar pricing. For the unversed Redmi Note 11E was launched in China in two storage variants. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 14,400) and the 6GB + 128GB variant was launched at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,600).

As for colours, Poco M4 5G might be available in Black, Grey and Mint colour variants.