comscore Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S
News

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G model set to launch in India on February 28, the phone is tipped to sport a 90Hz display, a MediaTek chipset, and quad-camera setup.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date

Poco M4 Pro has got the official India launch date. The new Poco phone is slated to debut on February 28. To recall, the brand has already introduced the 5G version of the device a few days back. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Poco is now bringing the 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro in the country next week. The second iteration to join this year’s list, the Poco M-series smartphone is widely anticipated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

Reports suggest that the phone might get an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G features an LCD display. It would be interesting to see how the brand places the 4G model in the Indian market. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications (rumoured)

If reports are to be believed, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will have similar offerings to the Redmi Note 11S. The affordable Redmi Note series smartphone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ display refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 system-on-chip that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary lens with Samsung’s HM2 image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

For backup, the Redmi smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro Fast Charging technology. The phone also has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Reports speculate, that the upcoming Poco M4 Pro smartphone could come under Rs 20,000. While Poco is tight-lipped about its new device, we expect to know details as the launch inches closer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 5:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
MIUI 13
MediaTek Helio G96

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps
iQoo 9 series arrives in India: Check details inside

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series arrives in India: Check details inside

Jio launches new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Telecom

Jio launches new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Airtel DTH vs Tata Play DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits

Telecom

Airtel DTH vs Tata Play DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps

iQoo 9 series arrives in India: Check details inside

Airtel DTH vs Tata Play DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits

Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S
Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022
Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow
Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max में मिल रहा Blue Wave बंडल, बस करना होगा यह काम

Jio ने लॉन्च किए दो नए Disney+ Hotstar 'Premium' रिचार्ज प्लान, जानें क्या है इनमें खास

फ्री फायर मैक्स में आज मिलेगा Booyah लूट क्रेट, इस तरह करें क्लेम

सैमसंग के 48MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते फोन की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक

How to make Reels on Facebook: फॉलो करें ये आसान स्टेप्स और बनाएं मजेदार रील्स

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S
Mobiles
Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S
How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps
iQoo 9 series arrives in India: Check details inside

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series arrives in India: Check details inside
Airtel DTH vs Tata Play DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits

Telecom

Airtel DTH vs Tata Play DTH: Check out services, OTT subscriptions, price, and other benefits
Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Gaming

Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers