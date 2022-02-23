Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Poco M4 Pro has got the official India launch date. The new Poco phone is slated to debut on February 28. To recall, the brand has already introduced the 5G version of the device a few days back. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Poco is now bringing the 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro in the country next week. The second iteration to join this year’s list, the Poco M-series smartphone is widely anticipated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

Reports suggest that the phone might get an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G features an LCD display. It would be interesting to see how the brand places the 4G model in the Indian market. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications (rumoured)

If reports are to be believed, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will have similar offerings to the Redmi Note 11S. The affordable Redmi Note series smartphone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ display refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 system-on-chip that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

With all the MADNESS by our side, what if we say, you're about to experience the most electrifying smartphone? It's time to #StepUpUrFun – #POCOM4Pro Launching on 28th February, 7 PM on @Flipkart#POCOIndia #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/JVbHDFvXNs — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 23, 2022

On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary lens with Samsung’s HM2 image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

For backup, the Redmi smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro Fast Charging technology. The phone also has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Reports speculate, that the upcoming Poco M4 Pro smartphone could come under Rs 20,000. While Poco is tight-lipped about its new device, we expect to know details as the launch inches closer.