Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch today: Expected specs, price and other details
News

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch today: Expected specs, price and other details

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G set to launch in India launch today at 7PM IST via virtual launch event on YouTube, official website, Twitter and Flipkart. Check out the expected specs, price and other details about the smartphone.

Representational image

Poco M4 Pro 4G model is all set to launch in India today. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 5G version in the country with a price starting at Rs 14,999 for the base 64GB storage model. The 4G version is expected to be priced on the lower side. Once released, the smartphone is likely to be available on Flipkart. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

The Poco M4 Pro 4G will be announced via a virtual launch event at 7PM IST. The event will stream live on the company’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. You can also watch the event on the embed below. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

Specifications

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed several key details of the Poco M4 Pro. As per the official website, the upcoming Poco phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with Turbo RAM up to 11GB and UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone has been teased to come packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W MMT charging out-of-the-box. Some of the other specifications include – a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, dual stereo speakers, and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system.

The teasers show the yellow colour version of the smartphone. We believe, there will be other options available as well. The company also claims that the Poco M4 Pro 4G will be the lightest Poco phone event. It will measure 179.5grams.

Price in India

The Poco M4 Pro will be a streamlined version of the recently launched M4 Pro 5G version. The 5G model starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 64GB storage + 4GB RAM model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128G storage models come at Rs 16999 and Rs 18999, respectively. This phone comes in three colour options – cool blue, power black and yellow. The upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to be cheaper than the 5G version. The exact price is yet to be revealed.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes packed with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90hz screen refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone includes Turbo RAM support as well.

The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens. On the front, it consists of a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology in the box.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 8:22 AM IST

