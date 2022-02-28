Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Xiaomi backed Poco had launched its Poco M4 Pro globally at MWC 2022 earlier today. The company has now launched the device in India. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Other key features of the device include a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery and more. The phone’s 5G-enabled variant, namely the Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this month. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Poco M4 Pro: Price in India

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced Rs 16,499, and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The device will be made available for purchase via Flipkart on March 7, and will be offered with an introductory discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC bank cardholders. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch today: Expected specs, price and other details

The device has been launched in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Poco M4 Pro: Specifications

Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device comes with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 for thermal management. The device also comes with Dynamic RAM expansion feature, which allows users to boost RAM up to 11GB.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition using the front camera. The device also features an IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.