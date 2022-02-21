Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Poco M4 Pro was launched earlier last week. The device is now set to go on its first sale in the Indian market on February 22 via Flipkart. Some of the key features of the device include a 6.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM and more. Also Read - List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Poco M4 Pro 5G: First sale details

Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow, i.e. February 22 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. The device will be made available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options. Also Read - Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

First sale day offers include an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using SBI Bank debit and or credit cards.

That’s it from this round of madness from the house of POCO. Remember, the all-new #POCOM4Pro5G starts at just Rs 14,999/- making it the fastest phone under 15k*.

Sale on 22.02.2022 on @Flipkart #StepUpUrGame #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/1U9EPCezYi — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 15, 2022

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for expandable storage via a microSD card up to 1TB.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The company has promised an MIUI 13 update for the device in a few weeks. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro fast charging.

Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens for capturing selfies.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.