comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specs, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more
News

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow, i.e. February 22 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. Check out price, sale details, specs and more.

Poco-M4-Pro-5G-2

(Image: BGR India)

Poco M4 Pro was launched earlier last week. The device is now set to go on its first sale in the Indian market on February 22 via Flipkart. Some of the key features of the device include a 6.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup,  up to 8GB of RAM and more. Also Read - List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Poco M4 Pro 5G: First sale details

Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow, i.e. February 22 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. The device will be made available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options. Also Read - Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

First sale day offers include an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using SBI Bank debit and or credit cards.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for expandable storage via a microSD card up to 1TB.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The company has promised an MIUI 13 update for the device in a few weeks. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro fast charging.

Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens for capturing selfies.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 21, 2022 1:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 810
50MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Mobiles
Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Oppo A76 with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snaodragon 680 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo A76 with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snaodragon 680 SoC: Check details

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Photo Gallery

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Photo Gallery

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow
Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect
List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Tecno Spark 8C हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo V23e 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire Max में चल रहा Top-Up इवेंट, डायमंड खरीदने पर मिलेगा पेट और स्किन

Latest Videos

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps
Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India
Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers