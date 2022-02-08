Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch has been confirmed. The Xiaomi sub-brand teased the launch in the official Poco Twitter handle on Monday. The smartphone was introduced in the global markets in November. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch teased: All we know so far

Poco hasn’t revealed the tentative launch date yet but rather highlighted the number ‘4’ in a string of posts on Twitter. The brand in the tweets teased the design, display, and internals of the phone. The device could be seen featured a punch-hole curved front panel and a dual-camera array at the back. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China in October. Also Read - MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Indian version is expected to carry similar specs as the global model. The global version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera. At the helm rests a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for rendering graphics. As per reports, Poco is tipped to bring two storage versions of the phone to India – 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB internal storage options. Also Read - Another day another fiasco, Poco M3 explodes like OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11 Lite

Behold and be amazed. It’s time to Step Up coz 4 will soon be in your hands. #StayTuned#MadeofMad #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/7rBA3Tfmyf — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 7, 2022

The phone has a rectangular camera island that houses two camera sensors- a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom ROM skin on top.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G global variant packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port. As far as price is concerned, the Poco M4 Pro 5G global price was set at EUR 229 (approx Rs 19,300) for the base model. We expect the company to bring the handset at a similar price range to the Indian market.