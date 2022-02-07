comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch teased: All we know so far
News

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch teased: All we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G will feature a quad rear camera setup and is confirmed to be available in blue colour option.

poco m4 pro 5g

Image: POCO Twitter

Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to launch in India soon. The company has posted a string of tweets hinting at the launch of the smartphone. The official teasers hint at “4” suggesting at Poco M4 Pro 5G launch. For the unversed, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in global markets back in November. It was launched in China last year as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. The teaser confirms that the smartphone will come in a blue colour option. Another tweet confirms that the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

Poco M4 Pro 5G expected specifications, features

Going by the global variant, Poco M4 Pro 5G will feature a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The smartphone is expected to be launched in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, it can be equipped with a rectangular camera module to house dual rear cameras. There will be a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calling, it can have a 16-megapixels front camera.

The smartphone can be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. As per the company, the smartphone can charge up to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. Poco M4 Pro 5G measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 6:28 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 810
50MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon
Mobiles
Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon
Top 5 Valentine's Day gifting ideas for your techie partner

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Valentine's Day gifting ideas for your techie partner

Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Photo Gallery

Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more

News

Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more

BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S

Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more

Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India soon
Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications
Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

480 किलोमीटर की रेंज के साथ लॉन्च होगा MG ZS EV! फीचर्स हुए रिवील

BSNL लाया 197 रुपये का तगड़ा प्रीपेड प्लान, 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिलती है 150 दिन की वैलेडिटी

GTA V का मजा अब मिलेगा PlayStation 5 और Xbox Series X/S पर, जानें रिलीज डेट

120km से अधिक रेंज वाला Jaunty Plus इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

फ्री फायर में बिना मेहनत मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम, बस करना होगा यह काम

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S
Gaming
GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S
Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more

News

Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more
Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing
AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year

News

Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers