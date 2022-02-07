Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to launch in India soon. The company has posted a string of tweets hinting at the launch of the smartphone. The official teasers hint at “4” suggesting at Poco M4 Pro 5G launch. For the unversed, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in global markets back in November. It was launched in China last year as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. The teaser confirms that the smartphone will come in a blue colour option. Another tweet confirms that the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

Poco M4 Pro 5G expected specifications, features

Going by the global variant, Poco M4 Pro 5G will feature a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The smartphone is expected to be launched in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Go wide, go cinematic, go selfie, go night mode – it’s time to go make everyone jealous! Step Up with 4 for crystal clear shots. #Staytuned#MadeofMad #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/cuuymfFqQE — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 6, 2022

As far as camera features are concerned, it can be equipped with a rectangular camera module to house dual rear cameras. There will be a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calling, it can have a 16-megapixels front camera.

The smartphone can be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. As per the company, the smartphone can charge up to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. Poco M4 Pro 5G measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.