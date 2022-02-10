comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details
News

Poco M4 Pro 5G coming to India: Here's everything we know about the phone so far

Mobiles

The company shared a small video revealing details about the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The tech giant has shared the same clip on its India YouTube, Facebook, and the Instagram handle.

Poco M4 Pro

Poco has confirmed the launch of a new 5G smartphone in India, Poco M4 Pro 5G. The smartphone will be launched in India on February 15. The company has confirmed the launch through its social media handle, although full details about the event have not been given. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is a re-branded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China last year. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 15: Here's everything you need to know

The company posted a series of tweets on its Twitter handle revealing some key specifications about the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone has been teased with the tagline “Killer looks from all four corners.” Another tweet showcases the rear camera design, and the third tweet hints at the centrally-aligned hole-punch display. Additionally, the fourth tweet hints at a powerful SoC. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch teased: All we know so far

Price

The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage of Poco M4 Pro 5G is 229 Euro, i.e., around Rs 19,600. At the same time, the price of a 128 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM is 249 Euro, i.e., around Rs 21,300.

Specifications

The company will offer a 6.6 Full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution in the phone. This display supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone can be given up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As a processor, you will see MediaTek Dimension 810 chipset in it.

Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCell S5KJN1 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will come with Dimensity 810 chipset support and Mali G57 GPU support. It will work on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

5000mAh battery will be given to the phone for power backup, which will get 33W fast charging support. The phone will get 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS support for connectivity.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G coming to India is nothing but the already available Redmi Note 11T 5G with some changes on the rear panel. According to a tweet by the brand, the handset will be available in Blue, Yellow, and Black color options.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 9:06 AM IST

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 810
50MP+8MP

Mobiles

