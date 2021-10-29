comscore Poco M4 Pro launch date confirmed, tipped to have features similar to Redmi Note 11
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far
News

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro confirmed to launch on November 9, the phone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 33W fast charge support.

poco-m4-pro

POCO M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro, the successor to Poco M3 Pro is slated to launch on November 9. To recall, the M3 Pro was launched in June, and within five months, the Chinese brand is bringing another M-series phone for its consumers. The all-new Poco M4 Pro will be unveiled via a virtual-only event. The new handset has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench listing and is said to have been on the IMEI certification site. Here’s everything we know so far about Poco’s upcoming device. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus launched: Check details

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in second week of November: Expected specs, features

Poco M4 Pro launch is scheduled for November 9 at 20:00 GMT+8 (1:30 PM IST). The tagline of the launch campaign suggests that the new Poco phone will be ‘fun’ and ‘powerful.’ Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Here’s everything we know so far

Past reports have suggested that the Poco M4 Pro would arrive as a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 that was just showcased in China on Thursday. Moving on, the Geekbench listing reportedly shows the Poco M4 Pro with the model number 21091116AC. The model number is identical to the one in IMEI certification except for the last alphabet that is replaced with a ‘G.’ The Geekbench listing reveals the phone housing an MT6833P chip which is the motherboard code name for MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. However, previous reports contradicting it tipped for a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The benchmark site also indicates the phone to offer 8GB RAM and run Android 11 OS right out of the box. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series teased to be the most advanced Note yet, specs revealed

The phone could likely have 33W fast charging support. If one is to believe the Poco M4 Pro to have specs similar to Redmi Note 11 then the new Poco phone might get a 6.6-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Redmi Note 11 has been launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile platform paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. In terms of photography, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone offers a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The device is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charge solution.

While the Poco M4 Pro is confirmed to support 5G connectivity, the Chinese brand hasn’t shared any detail on the design and other aspects of the device. Although the rebadging won’t come as a surprise given the brand has gone for a similar approach, the new Poco M-series phone might likely have a different design to that of the new Redmi phone. To maintain the hype around the new handset, Poco is expected to drop hints in the coming days prior to the official launch of the Poco phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Telecom

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Top 5 features of the Redmi Note 11 series that you should look out for

Photo Gallery

Top 5 features of the Redmi Note 11 series that you should look out for

Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

Photo Gallery

Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

How to clear cache in Google Chrome on laptop and mobile: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to clear cache in Google Chrome on laptop and mobile: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

How to clear cache in Google Chrome on laptop and mobile: Follow these simple steps

JioPhone Next smartphone will only cost Rs 500 and run Pragati OS

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far
Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here
Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications revealed: 120W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, more
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook का स्मार्टवॉच दिखने में होगा Apple Watch जैसा, नॉच के साथ दिया जाएगा कैमरा

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह पा सकते हैं Stick No Bills- Gloo Wall और Loot Crate, जानें कैसे

Redmi Note 11 Pro सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Honor X30 Max और Honor X30i फोन बड़े डिस्प्ले के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्या WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook ऐप का भी नाम बदल जाएगा, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

JioPhone Next to launch soon! Expected price: ₹ 500/-

News

JioPhone Next to launch soon! Expected price: ₹ 500/-
iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?
How to clear cache in Google Chrome on laptop and mobile: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to clear cache in Google Chrome on laptop and mobile: Follow these simple steps
JioPhone Next smartphone will only cost Rs 500 and run Pragati OS

News

JioPhone Next smartphone will only cost Rs 500 and run Pragati OS

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers