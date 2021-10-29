Poco M4 Pro, the successor to Poco M3 Pro is slated to launch on November 9. To recall, the M3 Pro was launched in June, and within five months, the Chinese brand is bringing another M-series phone for its consumers. The all-new Poco M4 Pro will be unveiled via a virtual-only event. The new handset has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench listing and is said to have been on the IMEI certification site. Here’s everything we know so far about Poco’s upcoming device. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus launched: Check details

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in second week of November: Expected specs, features

Poco M4 Pro launch is scheduled for November 9 at 20:00 GMT+8 (1:30 PM IST). The tagline of the launch campaign suggests that the new Poco phone will be ‘fun’ and ‘powerful.’ Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Here’s everything we know so far

Past reports have suggested that the Poco M4 Pro would arrive as a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 that was just showcased in China on Thursday. Moving on, the Geekbench listing reportedly shows the Poco M4 Pro with the model number 21091116AC. The model number is identical to the one in IMEI certification except for the last alphabet that is replaced with a ‘G.’ The Geekbench listing reveals the phone housing an MT6833P chip which is the motherboard code name for MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. However, previous reports contradicting it tipped for a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The benchmark site also indicates the phone to offer 8GB RAM and run Android 11 OS right out of the box. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series teased to be the most advanced Note yet, specs revealed

The phone could likely have 33W fast charging support. If one is to believe the Poco M4 Pro to have specs similar to Redmi Note 11 then the new Poco phone might get a 6.6-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Redmi Note 11 has been launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile platform paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. In terms of photography, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone offers a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The device is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charge solution.

While the Poco M4 Pro is confirmed to support 5G connectivity, the Chinese brand hasn’t shared any detail on the design and other aspects of the device. Although the rebadging won’t come as a surprise given the brand has gone for a similar approach, the new Poco M-series phone might likely have a different design to that of the new Redmi phone. To maintain the hype around the new handset, Poco is expected to drop hints in the coming days prior to the official launch of the Poco phone.