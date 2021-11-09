comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC launched
Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco has launched two new handsets called Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco F3 globally today. The highlights of Poco M4 Pro include MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging support and a 50 MP dual rear camera setup. The India launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

Poco M4 Pro, Poco F3 pricing

Poco F3 comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you €299 (approx Rs 25,600) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at €329 (approx Rs 28,000). It comes in Arctic White Night Black, Deep Ocean Blue and Moonlight Silver colour variants.

Poco M4 Pro also comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at €199 (approx Rs 10,200) and the 6GB  RAM+ 128GB storage variant is priced at €219 (approx Rs 18,700). It will be available in Power black, Cool blue and Poco yellow colour variants.

Poco M4 Pro specifications

Poco M4 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS LCD and 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phones. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, it features a rectangular camera module that houses dual rear cameras. The camera module includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calling, it can have a 16-megapixels front camera.

The smartphone can be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco F3 specifications

Poco F3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The smartphone offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.In terms of camera, Poco F3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. As for selfies, it features a 20-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 6:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 9, 2021 6:33 PM IST

