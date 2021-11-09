Poco has launched two new handsets called Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco F3 globally today. The highlights of Poco M4 Pro include MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging support and a 50 MP dual rear camera setup. The India launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

Poco M4 Pro, Poco F3 pricing

Poco F3 comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you €299 (approx Rs 25,600) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at €329 (approx Rs 28,000). It comes in Arctic White Night Black, Deep Ocean Blue and Moonlight Silver colour variants. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

Poco M4 Pro also comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at €199 (approx Rs 10,200) and the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is priced at €219 (approx Rs 18,700). It will be available in Power black, Cool blue and Poco yellow colour variants.

Poco M4 Pro specifications

Poco M4 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS LCD and 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phones. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, it features a rectangular camera module that houses dual rear cameras. The camera module includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calling, it can have a 16-megapixels front camera.

The smartphone can be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco F3 specifications

Poco F3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The smartphone offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.In terms of camera, Poco F3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. As for selfies, it features a 20-megapixel front camera.

#TheRealBeast #POCOF3 is back! Now in Moonlight Silver! 8GB + 256GB will be available on 11.11 starting 329 euros! 6GB + 128GB will be available on Black Friday starting 299 euros! pic.twitter.com/1XZBa5WN8n — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 9, 2021

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging support.