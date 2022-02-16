Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

Poco launched a brand-new M series smartphone for Indian consumers, dubbed the Poco M4 Pro. The smartphone comes packed with top-notch features such as MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 33W fast charging support, trendy design, and much more. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India launch today: Here’s how you can watch the live stream

The Poco M4 Pro competes with recently launched devices like Vivo T1 5G, Redmi Note 11S, and more. Today, let’s take a quick look at how the Poco M4 Pro and the Vivo T1 5G will compare in terms of specifications and price. Also Read - Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Display

Poco M4 Pro comes packed with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It offers a 90Hz DynamicSwitch refresh rate along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Vivo T1 5G, in comparison, includes a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Processor

The Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It includes expandable storage support of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Vivo T1 5G, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with an Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Battery

Both the Vivo T1 5G and Poco M4 Pro are backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support in the box.

Software

On the software front, the Poco M4 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom skin on top. The Vivo T1 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouchOS 12 on top.

Price in India

The Poco M4 Pro comes in three variants with 4GB + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 14,999, Rs 16999 and Rs 18999, respectively. The Vivo T1 5G also comes in three variants — 4GB + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 15,990, Rs 16,990 and Rs 18990, respectively.