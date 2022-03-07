Poco M4 Pro goes on first sale via Flipkart: Check out offers, deals, discounts, price

The newly launched Poco M4 Pro is up for sale for the first time in India. The sale will start today, i.e., March 7. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek G96 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Price

Poco M4 Pro is available in India at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,499. The top-end model i.e 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of this latest smartphone costs Rs 17,999. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch today: Expected specs, price and other details

Sale, discount, deals

It is available in three color options: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. The first sale will start via e-commerce platform Flipkart at noon. The HDFC bank is giving flat Rs 1000 off on debit and credit cards which means you can avail of it at an effective price of Rs 13,999. There is 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition, you can also avail Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6999.

Specifications

Poco M4 Pro features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Poco M4 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

It features Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 and Dynamic RAM expansion. It is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (1TB) via a microSD slot.