Poco M4 Pro India launch expected soon: Top specs leak, here's all we know so far
News

Poco M4 Pro India launch expected soon: Top specs leak, here's all we know so far

Mobiles

A lot have been revealed about the upcoming 5G Poco smartphone so far. Official teasers have revealed that that Poco M4 Pro 5G will come packed with an ultra-fast processor, fast charging capabilities, and more. The device has now been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench now with some of the key specifications.

It has been a while since Poco launched a smartphone for Indian consumers. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now working on a new smartphone dubbed the Poco M4 Pro. The device is set to launch globally on November 9, which is next week. The India launch is said to follow the global release. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

A lot have been revealed about the upcoming 5G Poco smartphone so far. Official teasers have revealed that that Poco M4 Pro 5G will come packed with an ultra-fast processor, fast charging capabilities, and more. The device has now been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench now with some of the key specifications. Notably, this isn’t the first time that we have seen the smartphone appearing on benchmarking site. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 35,000 to buy in India in October 2021

Poco M4 Pro specifications

As per the latest Geekbench listing, that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by either MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or Dimensity 700 SoC. The benchmark listing also revealed that the Poco M4 Pro will come packed with 8GB RAM and run on Android 11software out-of-the-box. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

Previously, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed via an official teaser that the Poco M4 Pro will come packed with 33W fast charging support. Details around camera, display and battery have not been revealed yet.

The company has officially confirmed to release the Poco M4 Pro in the global market next week on November 9. The India launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but rumours suggest that it could be around later this month.

Poco M4 Pro India release

There are rumours which suggest that the Poco M4 Pro is actually the global version of the Redmi Note 11, which launched in China last month. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 is said to release as the Redmi Note 11T in India. So, there are some confusions here, which we believe both Poco and Redmi should be able to acknowledge in the days to come.

Mostly we have seen Redmi phones get rebranded in India as Poco phones. So, it could be possible that Redmi Note 11 will come has Poco M4 Pro in India while the Redmi Note 11T will be a completely refreshed device.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 1:47 PM IST

Best Sellers