Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

Poco’s 5G smartphone Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone will debut in the Indian market today, i.e., February 15. As per reports, Poco’s upcoming phone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China last year. Apart from this, many leaks related to the phone have also come to the fore. Also Read - Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

How to watch a live stream

Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone will be launched in India today, i.e., on February 15 at 12 pm. You can also watch the live stream of this event sitting at home. The launch event will be held virtually, and you can participate in it through Metaverse. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G coming to India: Here's everything we know about the phone so far

The live event can be viewed through the company’s official website and YouTube channel. In addition, Flipkart has released a microsite for this smartphone, where along with its launch details, many features have also been given. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 15: Here's everything you need to know

You can watch the live event here:

Price (expected)

The India version of the Poco M4 Pro is also likely to have the same chipset and camera specifications as in Europe. In the European market, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G was priced at EUR 199 (approximately ₹17,000), and the 6GB + 128GB variant was priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs 18,781). The phone sale will be made through the online shopping website Flipkart.

Specifications

Flipkart has made the dedicated page live for the phone. Poco M4 Pro can come with a 6.6-inch punch-hole display along with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will come in three color options – Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow.

The Poco M4 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC processor along with up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, it can be expanded up to 8GB with the help of Dynamic RAM Expansion technology.

Talking about the camera features, the phone will have a dual rear camera setup, housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 119-degree lens. A 16MP sensor has been given to the phone as a selfie camera.