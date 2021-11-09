comscore Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications
Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

The launch event of Poco M4 Pro will begin at 8 pm GMT+8 (5.30 pm IST). The company is livestreaming the launch through a virtual event via its social media channels and YouTube.

Poco’s new 5G smartphone, Poco M4 Pro 5G, is set to launch today globally, i.e., November 9. Ahead of the official launch, this upcoming phone’s first look and specifications have been leaked online. The leaks suggest that the device can be equipped with a punch-hole design and dual rear camera setup. The device is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which officially launched in China in October. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India launch expected soon: Top specs leak, here’s all we know so far

How to watch a live stream

The launch event of Poco M4 Pro will begin at 8 pm GMT+8 (5.30 pm IST). The company is live streaming the launch through a virtual event via its social media channels and YouTube. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed: Here's everything we know so far

Poco M4 Pro price (expected)

To believe if Poco M4 Pro is the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 5G, then it may be priced the same as the global variants of the Note 11 5G. There is no official information on the prices yet.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G price starts at Rs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000) for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 16,400).

Additionally, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 18,700). The top-of-line 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is CNY 1,699 (about Rs 21,100).

Specifications

According to the report, the Poco M4 Pro may come with a 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS LCD and 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phones. The smartphone is expected to be launched in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, it can be equipped with a rectangular camera module to house dual rear cameras. There will be a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calling, it can have a 16-megapixels front camera.

The smartphone can be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 9:52 AM IST

Best Sellers