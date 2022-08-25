Poco’s official handle on Twitter has just shared a teaser of its upcoming smartphone. The device is touted to be in the M-series and it will come with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. To recall, only recently news broke out of a device dubbed Poco M5 4G, which was said to have this exact chipset. It appears that the brand has finally started teasing the phone. This means that the launch is closer than expected. Also Read - Poco M5 4G with Helio G99 SoC to launch in India in September this year

The Poco M5 4G will come as a budget smartphone in India. The brand’s last device in the country was the Poco F4 5G. Also Read - Poco M4 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC and MIUI 13

Poco M5 4G Specifications

While the official teaser by Poco only reveals the chipset of the Poco M5 4G, which is the MediaTek Helio G99, previous leaks have showcased some more concrete details. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Starting with its other specs, it could come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution. The panel may support a high refresh rate display of 90Hz, however, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. As for security, the smartphone is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will launch in two RAM and storage options 4GB/6GB and 64GB/128GB. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have Xiaomi’s MIUI on top.

Apart from this, the phone’s camera details are still under wraps. No bits regarding its design have been revealed. For connectivity, we expect it to have dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Poco M5 4G India launch timeline, Pricing

Coming to the release date, a previous leak has hinted that the Poco M5 4G will debut in September. The smartphone is expected to launch in India at under Rs 15,000. Just like other Poco phones, the M5 4G will also likely be available in the online market in India.