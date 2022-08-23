Poco recently launched the Poco F4 5G in the mid-range segment. The device offers impressive specs on paper such as a 120Hz refresh rate display, 64MP triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now, the brand appears to launch another Poco phone but in the M-series catering to the budget segment. The device is tipped to be called Poco M5 4G. Also Read - Poco M4 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC and MIUI 13

Poco M5 4G India Launch timeline, Pricing

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Poco is working on a budget smartphone in India dubbed Poco M5 4G. As the name suggests, it will be a 4G device and it is tipped to launch next month (September) in the country. Unfortunately, the exact release date isn’t revealed but since it is next month, we should learn more about it in the coming days. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Nothing about the phone’s pricing has been revealed but we expect it to launch for under Rs 15,000 in India. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

Poco M5 4G Expected Specifications

In addition to the release timeline, the Poco M5 4G’s key specs have also been revealed. Since it will be a 4G smartphone, it will come with MediaTek’s Helio-series SoC. More specifically, it is said to launch with Helio G99 SoC, which is a budget gaming SoC. This gives a hint that it could be aimed towards budget-level gaming.

Other than the chipset, the smartphone could launch with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display and may have high refresh rate support. It will have an LCD panel. It is expected to come with multiple cameras on the back, but no details have been revealed about the cameras.

As for the battery, it is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could launch with a max of 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

The device is likely to come with dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi as its connectivity options. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.