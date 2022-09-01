comscore Poco M5 and Poco M5s pricing, colors, and renders leaked before launch
News

Poco M5 and Poco M5s design, colors, and pricing tipped before launch

Mobiles

Poco has scheduled to launch the Poco M5 and M5s on September 5 in the global markets. Ahead of the launch, a new report has shed light on the pricing and colors of the phones.

Poco M5

However, major details such as the pricing and colors are still under wraps. Now, a new report showcases the colors through renders and also reveals the pricing of the phones.

Poco M5 and Poco M5s Pricing and Color options

According to 91Mobiles, the Poco M5 will launch in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The pricing of these variants is tipped to be EUR 189 (roughly Rs 15,000) and EUR 209 (roughly Rs 16,600), respectively. The smartphone will come in Black, Yellow, and Green shades. Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India on September 5: Check details

Poco M5 Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Poco M5

On the other hand, the Poco M5s will cost a little more. The device will come in 4GB + 64GB variant priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs 18,200) and 4GB + 128GB variant costing EUR 249 (roughly Rs 19,800). It is said to come in Black, Blue, and White colorways.

Poco M5 and Poco M5s Renders

Coming to the renders, the Poco M5 and Poco M5s will look miles apart. The Poco M5 will feature a water-drop notch display with a noticeable chin. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The cameras will be assisted by an LED flash. The back of the device will have a leather finish offering a premium feel.

Poco M5s

Poco M5s

The Poco M5s will have a punch-hole display with the selfie camera cut-out on the front. The chin on the M5s is still noticeable but comparatively thinner than the vanilla M5. On the back, it appears to have borrowed design from Redmi phones.

The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup with the main lens at the top followed by two other lenses below it. There will also be an LED flash module and the Poco branding next to the camera lenses.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 11:21 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2022 11:24 AM IST
