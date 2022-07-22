comscore Poco M5 spotted on BIS certification confirming sooner India launch
News

Poco M5 appears on BIS certification hinting sooner India release

Mobiles

After launching the Poco F4, the brand appears to be gearing for the release of the Poco M5 budget smartphone. The device is said to be a 4G smartphone with a MediaTek SoC.

POCO-M4-Pro

After launching the Poco F4 mid-range smartphone last month, the brand appears to now put its focus back on the budget market. The company’s next smartphone series is said to be the Poco M5 series. The series is said to have Poco M5s and M5. Both phones have been doing rounds in the rumor mill. Now, the vanilla Poco M5 has been spotted on India’s BIS certification confirming its Indian existence. Also Read - Poco F4 5G buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 discount in first sale on Flipkart today

Poco M5’s BIS listing hints at sooner India launch

The Poco M5 has visited the BIS certification with model number 22071219CI. This is likely the vanilla model from the series. The certification doesn’t reveal whether this is a 4G or 5G phone, or will it launch in both versions like the predecessor Poco M4 series.

The M5 series may also have a Pro model, however, so far we have seen another non-Pro model named Poco M5S. It is unclear whether the M5S will make it to India, but thanks to this certification, it is clear that the vanilla Poco M5 is indeed making its way to India.

Poco M5 Specifications (Expected)

Coming to the specifications, the Poco M5 is said to be a 4G smartphone. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 on top. It is said to come powered by a MediaTek 4G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Other than this variant, it will also launch in more variants. The smartphone will likely come with a big battery. Rumors suggest that it may pack a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging technology.

In terms of cameras, it will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens. On the front, it is expected to feature an 8MP selfie snapper. As for connectivity, it is expected to have 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC support.

  Published Date: July 22, 2022 4:53 PM IST

