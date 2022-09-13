comscore Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here
Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

The Poco M5 costs Rs 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and Rs 14,499 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of space.

Poco M5 Camera

Poco India launched its next-generation M-series smartphone, that is, the Poco M5, with MediaTek Helio G99, a 50MP triple camera setup and a 90Hz 6.58-inch display in India last week. Now, almost a week after its launch, the phone is ready to go on sale in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Poco M5 smartphone via a Live Commerce Event on Flipkart starting 1PM today. Also Read - Amazon announces Great Indian Festival sale in India: Check details

As far as pricing is concerned, the Poco M4 successor comes in two variants. While the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 12,499, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 14,499. As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders will be able to avail a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the Poco M5 smartphone. Post this discount, the base variant of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 10,999, while the higher variant of the phone will be available for Rs 12,999. Also Read - POCO M5 with 6.58-inch display and 50MP primary camera launched in India at Rs 12,499

In addition to this, interested buyers will get a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar along with six months of free screen protection and additional discount of up to Rs 500 on supercoins. Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

Poco M5 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with screen refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz, 400 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It supports Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD content on OTT platforms. The phone is powered by an Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to of 128GB storage space.

On the camera front, the Poco M5 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Additionally, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the home button and it has a 3.5mm jack, GPS, USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The Poco M5 will be available in India in Yellow, Icy Blue and Powder Black colour variants.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 8:57 AM IST
