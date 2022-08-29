comscore Here’s when Poco M5 will arrive in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M5 To Launch In India On September 5 Check Details
News

Poco M5 to launch in India on September 5: Check details

Mobiles

Poco has revealed that the Poco M5 smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and come with a triple rear camera setup.

Poco M5

Image: Poco India

Poco India has announced that it will launch its next-generation M-series smartphone, that is, the Poco M5, in India next month. The upcoming Poco M5 smartphone is the successor to the company’s Poco M4 series smartphones and it will be launched at a global launch event at 5:30PM on September 5, 2022. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

While Poco hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming smartphone yet, a dedicated page for the Poco M5 on Flipkart has revealed that the phone will be up for sale in India via the e-commerce platform and that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor — as several reports in the past have tipped. The company has also revealed that the phone will feature 4G connectivity. Also Read - Poco M5 4G confirmed to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

In addition to this, the images of the upcoming smartphone shared by the company reveal that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with LED flash that is housed inside a Pixel-like camera module that runs across the phone’s back. On the front, it has a single camera that is housed inside a dew-drop notch. The image also reveals that the phone will get slightly thick bezels on all four sides.

Poco M5 expected specifications

Interestingly, reports have details a number of key details about the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone. As per the reports, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. Additionally, reports hint towards the Poco M5 getting up to 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage space.

Furthermore, reports hint towards the phone getting dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is tipped to run on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. There is no word on the camera details of the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone.

Poco M5 expected India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone is likely to come at a starting price of under Rs 15,000 in India.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 6:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to Translate text on any Android phone
How To
How to Translate text on any Android phone
Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

News

Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free next month

Gaming

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free next month

Minecraft Guide: How to change game modes in Minecraft

Gaming

Minecraft Guide: How to change game modes in Minecraft

You can now shop on JioMart without leaving WhatsApp: Here's how

How To

You can now shop on JioMart without leaving WhatsApp: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check out the deals and offers

Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

Reliance Jio AGM 2022: Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More