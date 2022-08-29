Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Poco India has announced that it will launch its next-generation M-series smartphone, that is, the Poco M5, in India next month. The upcoming Poco M5 smartphone is the successor to the company’s Poco M4 series smartphones and it will be launched at a global launch event at 5:30PM on September 5, 2022. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

While Poco hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming smartphone yet, a dedicated page for the Poco M5 on Flipkart has revealed that the phone will be up for sale in India via the e-commerce platform and that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor — as several reports in the past have tipped. The company has also revealed that the phone will feature 4G connectivity. Also Read - Poco M5 4G confirmed to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

In addition to this, the images of the upcoming smartphone shared by the company reveal that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with LED flash that is housed inside a Pixel-like camera module that runs across the phone’s back. On the front, it has a single camera that is housed inside a dew-drop notch. The image also reveals that the phone will get slightly thick bezels on all four sides.

Poco M5 expected specifications

Interestingly, reports have details a number of key details about the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone. As per the reports, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. Additionally, reports hint towards the Poco M5 getting up to 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage space.

Furthermore, reports hint towards the phone getting dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is tipped to run on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. There is no word on the camera details of the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone.

Poco M5 expected India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Poco M5 smartphone is likely to come at a starting price of under Rs 15,000 in India.