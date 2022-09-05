Poco is all set to launch Poco M5 globally today at 5.30 pm IST. Going by the Flipkart teaser of the smartphone, Poco M5 will come with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. In terms of design, the smartphone will come with a “leather-like” back panel. Also Read - Poco M5 and Poco M5s design, colors, and pricing tipped before launch

Poco M5 launch: How to watch it online

Poco M5 global launch event will kick off at 5.30 pm IST. Viewers can watch the event live on the company’s social media channels and YouTube page. They can also catch the live updates by clicking on the livestream link embedded below.

Poco M5 expected pricing

As per the previous report, the Poco M5 will launch in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The pricing of these variants is tipped to be EUR 189 (roughly Rs 15,000) and EUR 209 (roughly Rs 16,600), respectively. In terms of colours, the smartphone will come in Black, Yellow, and Green shades.

Poco M5 expected specifications

Poco M5 is likely to feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. It will house a waterdrop notch. As mentioned earlier, it will come with a leather back. Additionally, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It might run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. For connectivity, the handset might sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and more.

As confirmed by the company, Poco M5 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and will offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

In a recent tweet, the company revealed that the handset will come in yellow and blue colour variants. As for photography, Poco M5 will come with a triple rear camera setup. As for the battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.