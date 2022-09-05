comscore Poco M5 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to launch today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M5 To Launch In India Today At 5 30 Pm Ist How To Watch It Live What To Expect
News

Poco M5 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

Mobiles

Poco M5 will be available for purchase on Flipkart in blue and yellow colour variants.

Poco M5

Poco is all set to launch Poco M5 globally today at 5.30 pm IST. Going by the Flipkart teaser of the smartphone, Poco M5 will come with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. In terms of design, the smartphone will come with a “leather-like” back panel. Also Read - Poco M5 and Poco M5s design, colors, and pricing tipped before launch

Poco M5 launch: How to watch it online

Poco M5 global launch event will kick off at 5.30 pm IST. Viewers can watch the event live on the company’s social media channels and YouTube page. They can also catch the live updates by clicking on the livestream link embedded below.
Also Read - Poco C50 appears on IMEI certification, could launch in India soon

Poco M5 expected pricing

As per the previous report, the Poco M5 will launch in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The pricing of these variants is tipped to be EUR 189 (roughly Rs 15,000) and EUR 209 (roughly Rs 16,600), respectively. In terms of colours, the smartphone will come in Black, Yellow, and Green shades.

Poco M5 expected specifications

Poco M5 is likely to feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. It will house a waterdrop notch. As mentioned earlier, it will come with a leather back. Additionally, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It might run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. For connectivity, the handset might sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and more.

As confirmed by the company, Poco M5 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and will offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

In a recent tweet, the company revealed that the handset will come in yellow and blue colour variants. As for photography, Poco M5 will come with a triple rear camera setup. As for the battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 11:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2022 11:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco M5 with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 5.30 pm IST
Mobiles
Poco M5 with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 5.30 pm IST
Redmi A1 full specifications leaked ahead of September 6 launch

Mobiles

Redmi A1 full specifications leaked ahead of September 6 launch

How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac

How To

How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac

How to watch GoT prequel, House of the Dragon online in India

Entertainment

How to watch GoT prequel, House of the Dragon online in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may bring back battery percentage indicator

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may bring back battery percentage indicator

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco M5 with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 5.30 pm IST

Redmi A1 full specifications leaked ahead of September 6 launch

iQoo is all set to launch its Z6 lite, Know about the launch details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may bring back battery percentage indicator

Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !

Hands On

OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !
Nokia 2660 Flip Launched ! #firstimpressions

Hands On

Nokia 2660 Flip Launched ! #firstimpressions
iQoo is all set to launch its Z6 lite from the Z series, Know here the Launch Details

News

iQoo is all set to launch its Z6 lite from the Z series, Know here the Launch Details
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More