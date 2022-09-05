comscore POCO M5 with 6.58-inch display and 50MP primary camera launched in India at Rs 12,499: Check details
POCO M5 with 6.58-inch display and 50MP primary camera launched in India at Rs 12,499

POCO M5 will be available in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively.

Poco M5 Phone

Smartphone manufacturer POCO has launched its latest budget ‘POCO M5’ in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with an FHD+ screen with support for 90Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by a chipset by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Built on a 6nm architecture, the processor is capable of delivering high-speed performance with efficiency at core. Supported by Arm Cortex A76 Octa-core with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card, POCO M5 offers smooth multitasking, advanced gaming performance, and a lag-free experience. Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

POCO M5 Price, Offers and Availability

POCO M5 will be available in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart starting September 13. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and limited period offer, ICICI and Axis Bank card holders can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,500 and get hands on the all new POCO M5 at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rsv 2,999 for the higher variant. Further, consumers will also get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and 6-month free screen protection. Also Read - Poco M5 and Poco M5s design, colors, and pricing tipped before launch

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “With POCO M-series, we have strived to offer something different, unique and innovative and we have offered a lot of firsts in the M-series smartphones in the budget segment. And one such example is that of POCO M3, which was one of the best-selling M-series devices. We are further pushing the limits with a premium leather like design on the all new POCO M5. And a 90Hz refresh rate FHD+ smart display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP camera, are also on offer-make it a device truly #BuiltToOutperform!” Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India on September 5: Check details

POCO M5 Specifications

POCO M5 features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device supports Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD content on OTT platforms. The POCO M5 features a 50MP primary sensor paired with 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. It has an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

Under the hood, the POCO M5 is powered by an Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 6:32 PM IST
