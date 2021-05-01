Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3

The MIUI 12.5 update is a big deal for several Xiaomi phone users. There are lots of improvements and refinements to enhance the user experience as well as bring some of Android 11’s features. After Xiaomi and Redmi, Poco has now come up with its list of smartphone that are destined to get the MIUI 12.5 update. The global list confirms all Indian models expected to receive the OTA update. Also Read - Poco F3 GT, not Mi 11X, could be the most powerful Xiaomi phone under Rs 35,000 in India

Poco relies on Xiaomi’s MIUI experience for its phones but adds a custom launcher on top to offer a different experience. The company is currently seeking testers for the beta version of MIUI 12.5 and if you are interested in trying out the new software, you can head to Poco’s blog and register yourself for the beta. You will need to provide you Mi ID and your device IMEI information. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded vs Poco M2: What's the difference?

MIUI 12.5 for Poco devices coming

If you are interested as a Poco user to test out the new version of MIUI 12.5, you need to check out from the following list of supported devices: Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded with quad rear cameras launched in India: See price and more details

– POCO F3 [MI, RU, ID, EEA]

– POCO X3 PRO [Global, IN, EEA, RU, ID]

– POCO X3/NFC [Global, RU, IN, EEA, ID]

– POCO F2 PRO [Global, RU, ID, EEA]

– POCO X2 [IN]

– POCO M3[ Global, RU, ID, EEA, IN]

– POCO M2 PRO [IN]

– POCO M2 [IN]

– POCO C3 [IN]

All the devices on this list carrying the “IN” tag confirm the Indian versions. Hence, Indian users of Poco will get to test MIUI 12.5 on following devices:

– POCO X3 PRO

– POCO X3

– POCO X2

– POCO M3

– POCO M2 PRO

– POCO M2

– POCO C3

It is worth noting that the Poco F1 is excluded from the list. However, a GSMArena report mentions that users of the Poco F1 could get the MIUI 12.5 update later and will have to wait. You should also note that Poco hasn’t confirmed whether all these devices will also get Android 11 along with MIUI 12.5.