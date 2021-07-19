comscore Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event, confirms company
News

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event, confirms company

Mobiles

Poco will announce the Poco X3 GT in Malaysia following the Indian launch of the Poco F3 GT. The X3 GT is also expected to be a renamed Redmi device.

Poco X3 GT

Representational image: Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

It has so far been a rumour and Poco confirms it in a recent social media post. The Poco X3 GT is happening and that too soon. The company just revealed its launch date for the Malaysian market on July 28, which is just days after the Indian launch of the Poco F3 GT. Poco is yet to reveal any of the specs and price for the X3 GT. The same can be said for the F3 GT too. Also Read - Cheaper Poco M3 variant launched in India with price less than 12,000

The Poco X3 GT has long been rumoured to be a renamed version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from the Chinese market. Do note that this is a much different phone from the Redmi Note 10 Pro that sells in India. Even the Poco F3 GT that is launching in India is said to be based on another Redmi smartphone. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Poco X3 GT launch confirmed

If the Poco X3 GT is based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China, then it could be good news for mobile gamers on a budget. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is built around a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset that offers similar levels of performance as the Snapdragon 865. It also brings along support for 5G connectivity. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launch date in India finally revealed

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro

With UFS 3.1 storage and an optimized version of MIUI 12.5, the Poco X3 GT is expected to be a fast performance phone for not a lot of money. Another notable feature on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G includes a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There’s Gorilla Glass Victus for drop protection and support HDR10+ colours.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel sensor. There’s a stereo speaker setup on this one similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G versions. The battery stays the same at 5000mAh but it uses a faster 67W charging solution instead of the old 33W system.

Poco has a knack for rebranding Redmi smartphones in global markets but given the specs, we are deeply interested in what kind of pricing does Poco offer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2021 6:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us

Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

Fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in India improved in June too, reveals Ookla

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Minecraft Mobile Seeds: Where to find them

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021

Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs Vivo X60: Which good-looking phone under Rs 40,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Cheaper Poco M3 variant launched in India with price less than 12,000

Mobiles

Cheaper Poco M3 variant launched in India with price less than 12,000
Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Deals

Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में Jai’s Farewell Party में फ्री में मिलेगा Jai कैरेक्टर, Gloo Wall स्किन और ढेरों इनाम

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 में भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 गलतियां

Redmi 9 Power और Redmi 9A हुए महंगे, जानें अब कितने में बिकेंगे ये स्मार्टफोन

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition की कीमत हुई लीक, लॉन्च से पहले जानें खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

BGMI Series 2021 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरु, यहां जानिए स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप प्रॉसेस

Latest Videos

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

News

WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us
News
WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us
Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it

Mobiles

Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it
Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event
Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

News

Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it
Fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in India improved in June too, reveals Ookla

News

Fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in India improved in June too, reveals Ookla

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers