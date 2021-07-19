Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event

It has so far been a rumour and Poco confirms it in a recent social media post. The Poco X3 GT is happening and that too soon. The company just revealed its launch date for the Malaysian market on July 28, which is just days after the Indian launch of the Poco F3 GT. Poco is yet to reveal any of the specs and price for the X3 GT. The same can be said for the F3 GT too. Also Read - Cheaper Poco M3 variant launched in India with price less than 12,000

The Poco X3 GT has long been rumoured to be a renamed version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from the Chinese market. Do note that this is a much different phone from the Redmi Note 10 Pro that sells in India. Even the Poco F3 GT that is launching in India is said to be based on another Redmi smartphone. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Poco X3 GT launch confirmed

If the Poco X3 GT is based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China, then it could be good news for mobile gamers on a budget. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is built around a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset that offers similar levels of performance as the Snapdragon 865. It also brings along support for 5G connectivity. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launch date in India finally revealed

With UFS 3.1 storage and an optimized version of MIUI 12.5, the Poco X3 GT is expected to be a fast performance phone for not a lot of money. Another notable feature on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G includes a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There’s Gorilla Glass Victus for drop protection and support HDR10+ colours.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel sensor. There’s a stereo speaker setup on this one similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G versions. The battery stays the same at 5000mAh but it uses a faster 67W charging solution instead of the old 33W system.

Poco has a knack for rebranding Redmi smartphones in global markets but given the specs, we are deeply interested in what kind of pricing does Poco offer.