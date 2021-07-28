Poco X3 GT launched; is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Poco has launched its latest Poco X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia and Vietnam. The device is an upgraded version of the Poco X3, which was launched last September. The device is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China back in May. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the device has to offer. Also Read - Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Poco X3 GT: Price in India

Poco X3 GT is priced at Ringgit 1,299 (approximately Rs 22,800) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rinngit 1,599 (approximately Rs 28,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will go on a flash sale on August 3 and August 4 in Malaysia at an introductory price of Ringgit 1,199 (approximately Rs 21,000) and at Ringgit 1,399 (approximately Rs 24,600). Also Read - Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India

The device has been launched in three colour options: Cloud White, Stargaze Black and Wave Blue. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G in pictures: The mid-range gamer enhanced smartphone

In Vietnam the device is priced at Dong 6,990,000 (approximately Rs 22,600) for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The company has not revealed when the device will launch in other international markets including India.

Specifications

Poco X3 GT sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with a Mali-G77 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Extra features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Poco X3 GT sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.