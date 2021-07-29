comscore Poco X3 GT released globally but will not launch in India, company confirms
Poco X3 GT released globally but will not launch in India, company confirms

Poco X3 GT has been launched in the global market but the phone will not release in India. The company has confirmed this. Know the reason here.

Before you get too excited, Poco has a piece of information to share with its Indian fans out there. Soon after the global launch of the Poco X3 GT on Wednesday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that the new smartphone will not launch in India. Last week, Poco launched a new smartphone in the country dubbed the Poco F3 GT to take on the likes of OnePlus Nord 2. Also Read - Poco X3 GT launched as rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Specs, price and top features

The Poco X3 GT India launch details have been confirmed by none other than Poco India’s country head Anuj Sharma. In an official tweet, Sharma said that the company already offers phones like the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 GT in two segments to Indian consumers. Also Read - Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Why will Poco X3 GT not launch in India

Sharma said that the company does not feel the need to launch the Poco X3 GT in the country. Sharma said that if they bring Poco X3 GT to India, it can create a confusion in the existing portfolio. In the tweet, Sharma stated, “big plans for the future, but the Poco X3 GT is not part of them.” Also Read - Expected launches in the coming week: Nothing Ear 1, Poco X3 GT and more

The decision to not bring Poco X3 GT to India makes sense considering it is a downgrade version to the recently launched Poco F3 GT.
As far as specifications are concerned, the Poco F3 GT comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, up to 8GB RAM and more. The Poco X3 GT has been launched at a price of USD 200, which roughly translates to around Rs 22,200.

Poco F3 GT launched in India recently

Poco launched the F3 GT gaming smartphone in India last week. The phone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of pricing, the Poco F3 GT comes at Rs 25,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. This is an introductory price. The company confirmed that August 9 onwards, the F3 GT will be available at Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999, and Rs 30,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, respectively.

  Published Date: July 29, 2021 9:42 AM IST

Best Sellers