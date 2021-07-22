Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

If you want to be good at guessing Poco’s upcoming smartphones, it is easy. Just keep an eye on new Redmi launches and you have your next Poco smartphone. The Redmi Note 10T 5G became the Poco M3 Pro, the Redmi K40 Gaming becomes the Poco F3 GT, and going forward, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G becomes the Poco X3 GT. Yes, the renders have confirmed it ahead of the launch in Southeast Asia. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

The Poco X3 GT will simply be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China, carrying over the same colours and gradient designs. The only change will be the Poco badge instead of the Redmi one at the bottom. The classic camera hump design remains unchanged and so does the weird silver accent around it. This also indicates at a repetition of the spec sheet as well.

Poco X3 GT renders leak

The leak report from 91Mobiles suggests that Poco will carry over the same three colours as the Redmi variant. The black, green and white colours appear to be the same as the Redmi versions. Surprisingly, the phone carries none of that 5G badging that cheaper 5G Poco devices have done so far.

This also means that the Poco X3 GT is most likely to carry the same set of specs and features as the Redmi version. Hence, you can expect the same MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset at the helm that drives the Redmi phone as well. This will be accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

A 5000mAh battery keeps it alive whereas it is assisted by 67W fast charging. The cameras on the rear consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel sensor.

What remains to be seen is whether Poco launches this one in India, which is getting the Poco F3 GT on July 23, which itself is based on the Redmi K40 Gaming edition.