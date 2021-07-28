Poco F3 GT launched in India last week to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now set to launch another phone dubbed the Poco X3 GT. The Poco X3 GT will release in Malaysia later today. Rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Chinese version. Also Read - Expected launches in the coming week: Nothing Ear 1, Poco X3 GT and more

Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the Poco X3 GT. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Poco smartphone. For now, there are no reports on the coming of the phone to India. Also Read - Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India

Poco X3 GT price (expected)

Rumours suggest that the Poco X3 GT will be priced similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China at a price of CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,000) for the base variant and at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,500) for the top-end model. The Poco phone is said to come in three colour options: Green, Black, and White. We will need to wait for the smartphone manufacturer to officially announced the price of the upcoming Poco phone. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G in pictures: The mid-range gamer enhanced smartphone

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Poco X3 GT is tipped to come packed with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ screen resolution. The phone is expected to pack an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz high screen refresh rate. It is also said to include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the camera front, the upcoming Poco smartphone is said to include three camera sensors consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 of internal storage. There could be a microSD card support as well for additional storage. The phone is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 67W fast charging support.