comscore Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details
News

Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT is all set to launch today via an online launch event. Ahead of release almost everything has been revealed about the phone. Check expected specs, price and other details here.

Poco-X3-GT

Image: 91Mobiles

Poco F3 GT launched in India last week to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now set to launch another phone dubbed the Poco X3 GT. The Poco X3 GT will release in Malaysia later today. Rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Chinese version. Also Read - Expected launches in the coming week: Nothing Ear 1, Poco X3 GT and more

Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the Poco X3 GT. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Poco smartphone. For now, there are no reports on the coming of the phone to India. Also Read - Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India

Poco X3 GT price (expected)

Rumours suggest that the Poco X3 GT will be priced similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China at a price of CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,000) for the base variant and at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,500) for the top-end model. The Poco phone is said to come in three colour options: Green, Black, and White. We will need to wait for the smartphone manufacturer to officially announced the price of the upcoming Poco phone. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G in pictures: The mid-range gamer enhanced smartphone

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Poco X3 GT is tipped to come packed with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ screen resolution. The phone is expected to pack an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz high screen refresh rate. It is also said to include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the camera front, the upcoming Poco smartphone is said to include three camera sensors consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 of internal storage. There could be a microSD card support as well for additional storage. The phone is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 67W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed
Mobiles
Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed
Best laptops to get under Rs 40,000 in India in July 2021

Photo Gallery

Best laptops to get under Rs 40,000 in India in July 2021

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

How to temporarily deactivate Instagram account via phone: Follow these steps

How To

How to temporarily deactivate Instagram account via phone: Follow these steps

Pulse oximeters get cheaper: 5 best oximeters to SpO2 under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

Features

Pulse oximeters get cheaper: 5 best oximeters to SpO2 under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

Spotify's What's New Feed will now notify users about new releases in real-time

Apps

Spotify's What's New Feed will now notify users about new releases in real-time

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

Pulse oximeters get cheaper: 5 best oximeters to SpO2 under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Disney+ Hotstar launched new subscription plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1,499

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India

News

Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India
Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Features

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax In 2b होगा 30 जुलाई को लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी

Pegasus spyware ने आपके फोन पर हमला किया कि नहीं, जांचिए इस फ्री टूल की मदद से

BGMI में आज से शुरू हुआ Future Leap Event, 11 अगस्त तक गेमर्स को Free में मिलेगा Backpack Skin

Nothing ear (1) हुआ लॉन्च, 5999 रुपये में मिलेगी ट्रांसपैरेंट डिजाइन और ANC जैसे फीचर्स

Oppo Watch 2 हुआ लॉन्च, 3D AMOLED डिस्प्ले, 60Hz रिफ्रेश रेट, 2 चिपसेट वाला धांसू Smartwatch

Latest Videos

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look
How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

News

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India
News
Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India
MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

Mobiles

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G
RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased
Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features
Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

News

Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers