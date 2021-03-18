Poco X3 Pro, which will launch in India on March 30, will sport Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The company confirmed the feature in a tweet. Poco India also posted a 23-second video that showcases the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of India launch on March 30

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 will be scratch-resistant, capable of handling up to 4 Newton load, and 28kgf of pressure. To recall, Corning Gorilla Glass was unveiled in 2018 with improved performance, up to 1.6m, and higher resistance to scratch and sharp contact damage. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro price of all variants leaks ahead of official March 22 global launch event

Poco X3 Pro will be a successor to the Poco X3, which was launched in September last year. The Pro variant is expected to feature slightly higher-end specifications, though the design will remain similar. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

When it comes to screen protection, it looks like Poco X3 Pro will step up from a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the Poco X3. However, do keep in mind that the company has not confirmed whether the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating will be present on both the front and back of the device.

Poco X3 India launch on March 30: Price, specifications (Expected)

Poco X3 Pro will make its global debut on March 22, while it will come to India on March 30. The company has hinted at a price tag of around Rs 21,000, though there is no official confirmation at this point.

A report by dealntech.com hints at a 269 euros (around Rs 23,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is said to cost 319 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 27,500.

In terms of design, Poco X3 Pro is expected to have a circular back camera module as we saw on the Poco X3. It will come with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, reveals image renders shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Poco X3 Pro is expected to sport a punch-hole display and it will come in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze and Frost Blue colour options. More specifications expected are a 120 Hz FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh one with support for 33W fast charging.