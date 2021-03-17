Poco X3 Pro image renders reveal design, colour variants, and more ahead of India launch on March 30.

Poco X3 Pro will launch in India on March 30, the company has already confirmed. Ahead of the official launch, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked what he claims are official renders of the device. He also revealed colour options for the Poco X3 Pro. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro price of all variants leaks ahead of official March 22 global launch event

Poco X3 Pro is expected a design similar to Poco X3, which was unveiled in September last year. The smartphone gets a circular rear camera module that holds four camera lenses and an LED flash unit.

The smartphone will feature a punch-hole display where the hole-punch that holds the selfie camera, will be placed on the top center of the screen. Further according to the tipster, Poco X3 Pro is said to come in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze and Frost Blue colour options.

Poco X3 Pro India launch on March 30: Price, specifications

Poco X3 Pro will start at a price of 269 euros, which is around Rs 23,000 on conversion. According to a report from dealntech.com, the Poco X3 Pro, the price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is said to cost 319 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 27,500.

The leak also corroborates Agarwal’s tweet that Poco X3 will be offered Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black colour options.

POCO X3 Pro Official Render Color Options:

– Phantom black

– Metal Bronze

– Frost Blue#PROformance #POCO #POCOX3Pro pic.twitter.com/QIF6mQKV2O — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 16, 2021

As for specifications, Poco X3 Pro will get a 120 Hz FHD+ display, like we saw on the Poco X3. The Pro variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Poco X3 Pro will get a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor. The battery is said to be a 5,000mAh one with support for 33W fast charging.