Poco X3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 860, sub-Rs 20,000 prices

The Poco X3 Pro is official in India and based on the launch prices, it seems to be a logical successor to the 2018 Poco F1. Prices start at Rs 18,999 for the base variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that comes in at a price of Rs 20,999. The Poco X3 Pro will go on sale on April 6 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Poco and Flipkart are clubbing some launch offers as well.

As part of the launch offers, Poco is offering a total of Rs 1,000 off if the transaction was made via an ICICI debit as well as credit card. Hence, buyers will be able to get the base variant of the Poco X3 Pro at a price of Rs 17,999 while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 19,999.

Poco X3 Pro launched in India

The biggest highlight on the Poco X3 Pro is the Snapdragon 860 chip. This is technically similar to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip and hence, promises flagship levels of performance. Poco says that the X3 Pro managed to grab a score of 491,000 on AnTuTu benchmark, thereby putting it above its similarly priced rivals in terms of performance.

To help with the performance, Poco is using its LiquidCool Plus cooling solution, which is basically copper heat pipe-based cooling system fused with multiple layers of graphite. This is also accompanied by LPDDR4X RAM and faster UFS 3.1 storage. For gamers, Poco has included a Z-axis haptic feedback system into the X3 Pro. There’s MIUI 12 onboard with the Poco Launcher on top.

Rest of the specifications are similar, more or less. Compared to the regular Poco X3, the X3 Pro comes with a smaller 5160mAh battery instead of a 6000mAh battery. The Pro also gets a 48-megapixel main rear camera instead of the 64-megapixel camera on the Poco X3. The display also gets an upgraded Gorilla Glass 6 protection instead of the Gorilla Glass 5 from the vanilla version.

The display remains the same, measuring 6.67-inches and using an IPS LCD technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The stereo speaker setup remains and so does the IP53 water and dust resistance certification. The phone is available in three colour variants: Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue.

Along with the Poco X3 Pro, the Poco X3 also gets a minor price cut. The base variant of the Poco X3 now starts at a price of Rs 14,999.