Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Price, RAM, storage and colour options revealed

Poco is currently working on two new smartphones dubbed the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. Ahead of the official release, a lot has been revealed about the Pro model. The Poco X3 Pro was previously spotted on various certification sites with some key specification details. A new leak now highlights the price, RAM and storage models and colour options of the upcoming Poco X3 Pro. It suggests that the Poco phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and include a big 5,200mAh battery. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

The leak comes from tipster Sudhansu Ambhore. It reveals that the Poco X3 Pro will launch in the global market at EUR 250 (which roughly translates to Rs 21,600) for the 128GB storage model. The top-end 256GB storage model of the phone is tipped to be priced at EUR 300 (that roughly translates to around Rs 26,000). Also Read - Poco X3 Pro expected to arrive in India next month: Know details

In collaboration with 91Mobiles, the tipster further reveals that the smartphone will launch in two storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to come in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro arriving in India soon: See what all features it will bring to the table

Past leaks suggest that the Poco X3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and pack features such as a 5,200mAh battery, a full-HD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate, among others. The device is tipped to come with 4G LTE connectivity and not 5G. Some rumours also suggest that the smartphone will soon make it to the Indian market as well.

Poco F3 could release soon

In addition to the Poco X3 Pro, the Poco F3 is also tipped to release soon. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma the Poco F3 has received the SIRIM certification in Malaysia and is listed with the model number M2012K11AG.

Past rumours suggest that the Poco F3 will come packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and offers 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 4,520mAh battery, among others.