Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 smartphones have been launched globally. Poco F3 comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and 5G support. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Poco X3 Pro is scheduled to be announced in India on March 30. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs and price, how to watch livestream

Both the devices get a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X3 sports a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It is a mid-range device, which is available in three colour options We take a look at the price, specifications, sale date and more details of the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 5G: Also Read - Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 price

Poco X3 Pro is priced at 299 euros (Rs 25,700 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The early bird pricing for the variant is 249 euros, which is around Rs 21,000 on conversion. The early bird pricing for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is 199 euros (approximately Rs 17,000). Also Read - Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

Poco X3 Pro will be available from March 24, 2021, to April 1, 2021, at the early bird pricing on the Poco website, Amazon, eBay, Bol.com, AliExpress, and more platforms.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ dot display with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The screen will have Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. Poco X3 Pro gets a matte finish dual texture back design. It will be available in three colour options – Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 mobile platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics performance. It will come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

Poco X3 Pro is backed by a 5,160mah battery, which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of gaming, 18 hours of playback, 117 hours of music, and 6.5 hours of 1080p video recording. It supports 33W fast charging in the box.

In terms of camera, the Poco X3 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Its supports the ultra-wide Night More feature. The front camera is a 20-megapixel one.

Poco F3 5G specifications

Poco F3 5G gets a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED flat dot display with True Display technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. Poco F3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which has a prime core speed of 3.2GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 650 G{U, which supports HDR gaming and LiquidCool technology 1.0 Plus. Poco F3 5G supports Wi-Fi 6.