Poco X3 Pro price of all variants leaks ahead of official March 22 global launch event

Poco on Monday announced the global as well as the India launch date of the Poco X3 Pro. The phone will go official in the global market on March 22, while India will get the taste of the phone on March 30. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Ahead of the launch, the price of all variants of the Poco X3 has been leaked. It is said to start at 269 euros. We believe, the India pricing should also be at par with the global pricing. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro India launch tipped on March 30, price could be around Rs 21,000

Poco X3 Pro price and variants leaked

This is for the very first time that pricing of the upcoming X3 Pro has been revealed. As per a latest leak coming from dealntech.com website, the Poco X3 Pro will start at 269 euros for the base model that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This roughly translates to Rs 23,300 in INR. The top-end model of the phone is tipped to pack 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and get a price tag of 319 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 27,500. Also Read - New Poco Pro smartphone to fill the shoes of 2018 Poco F1, teaser suggests Poco X3 Pro

The same leak suggests that the upcoming Poco X3 will be offered in three colour variants including Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

As the name suggests, the Poco X3 Pro will be an upgraded version of the X3 launched in India last year. As far as the specifications are concerned, one of the key highlights of the Poco phone is a 120 Hz FHD+ display. On the hardware front, the Poco X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Poco phone is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor, a macro lens and depth sensor. It is said to pack a battery slightly bigger than 5,000mAh paired with 33W fast charging.

The brand is yet to reveal official specifications of the Poco X3 yet.