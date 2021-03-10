comscore Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • New Poco Pro smartphone to fill the shoes of 2018 Poco F1, teaser suggests Poco X3 Pro
News

New Poco Pro smartphone to fill the shoes of 2018 Poco F1, teaser suggests Poco X3 Pro

Mobiles

Poco will bring a new smartphone to India under the “Pro” moniker in the next few weeks. Will it be the rumoured Poco X3 Pro?

POCO-X3

Image: Poco X3

Poco has just revealed its plans for bringing a performance-focused smartphone to India in a letter to its fans and followers. The phone is yet to get a name but teasers in the letter hint towards the possibility of a Poco X3 Pro. The company even goes on to say that this new phone “will not be an F by name but by game!”. This, thereby, suggests we could be technically seeing a true successor to the Poco F1 from 2018. Poco is yet to announce a launch date for the same. Also Read - Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Rumours suggest the new phone will be based on the Poco X3 but get certain performance-oriented upgrades. Could we be seeing a Snapdragon 870-equipped phone in the next few weeks in India? Poco is yet to confirm any details. However, this one will be a logical successor to the Poco F1 from 2018, even if it won’t belong to the F series. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Poco X3 Pro could succeed the Poco F1

In its letter to its fans and followers, Poco lays stress on the high price-to-performance ratio and keeps talking about the Poco F1. While Poco is proud of the fact that there’s no other Rs 21,000 smartphone in the market capable of beating the Poco F1 with performance, it also points fingers at rising costs and taxes. Has the company, therefore, hinted at a sub-Rs 30,000 performance smartphone? Also Read - Top five smartphones with high refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Redmi K40

Image: The Redmi K40 is rumoured to be rebranded as the next Poco high-performance smartphone.

If the previous leaks and rumours are anything to go by, Poco could be readying the Redmi K40 from China as a logical successor to the Poco F1. The Redmi K40 is currently the only smartphone in Xiaomi’s lineup to feature a high-performance Snapdragon 870 chipset. In China, the base model starts at a price of approximately Rs 23,000 with 6GB RAM.

Poco has rebranded Redmi smartphones in the past as its offerings for India and global markets. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see Poco repeat the same with its next performance smartphone. There’s still no reason behind ditching the F series nomenclature for India but buyers are eventually going to get a high-performance smartphone.

If the alleged Poco X3 Pro ends up being a renamed Redmi K40, it could technically challenge the likes of the Realme X3 and Realme X7 Pro. Some of the performance-focused highlights to keep in mind include the 5G enabled Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 4520mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2021 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi offers massive discount on some Mi Notebooks in India: Check out the offers
Deals
Xiaomi offers massive discount on some Mi Notebooks in India: Check out the offers
Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon

Mobiles

Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon

Here's a look at Motorola Moto G10 Power, the latest budget phone

Photo Gallery

Here's a look at Motorola Moto G10 Power, the latest budget phone

Moto G10 Power in pictures: How's the new budget Motorola phone like?

Photo Gallery

Moto G10 Power in pictures: How's the new budget Motorola phone like?

Twitter to roll out revamped TweetDeck soon

Apps

Twitter to roll out revamped TweetDeck soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on March 16

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on March 16

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon

Twitter to roll out revamped TweetDeck soon

Chrome OS latest update gets Nearby Share, Phone Hub and more

OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon

Mobiles

Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Some key details have been revealed

Mobiles

Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Some key details have been revealed
Top five Redmi Note 10 alternatives: Here's the list

Top Products

Top five Redmi Note 10 alternatives: Here's the list

हिंदी समाचार

वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ देश का पहला Android 11 स्मार्ट टीवी

108MP कैमरे वाला Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कितना है दाम

Huawei Mate 40E 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 8GB RAM के साथ मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Google Doodle Today: भारत के Satellite Man का बर्थडे मना रहा गूगल, जानिए कौन थे Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Latest Videos

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

News

Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon
Mobiles
Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon
Twitter to roll out revamped TweetDeck soon

Apps

Twitter to roll out revamped TweetDeck soon
Chrome OS latest update gets Nearby Share, Phone Hub and more

News

Chrome OS latest update gets Nearby Share, Phone Hub and more
OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera

News

OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera
Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers