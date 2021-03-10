Poco X3 Pro teased for India as Poco F1 successor, could launch soon

Poco has just revealed its plans for bringing a performance-focused smartphone to India in a letter to its fans and followers. The phone is yet to get a name but teasers in the letter hint towards the possibility of a Poco X3 Pro. The company even goes on to say that this new phone “will not be an F by name but by game!”. This, thereby, suggests we could be technically seeing a true successor to the Poco F1 from 2018. Poco is yet to announce a launch date for the same. Also Read - Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Rumours suggest the new phone will be based on the Poco X3 but get certain performance-oriented upgrades. Could we be seeing a Snapdragon 870-equipped phone in the next few weeks in India? Poco is yet to confirm any details. However, this one will be a logical successor to the Poco F1 from 2018, even if it won’t belong to the F series. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Poco X3 Pro could succeed the Poco F1

In its letter to its fans and followers, Poco lays stress on the high price-to-performance ratio and keeps talking about the Poco F1. While Poco is proud of the fact that there’s no other Rs 21,000 smartphone in the market capable of beating the Poco F1 with performance, it also points fingers at rising costs and taxes. Has the company, therefore, hinted at a sub-Rs 30,000 performance smartphone? Also Read - Top five smartphones with high refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

If the previous leaks and rumours are anything to go by, Poco could be readying the Redmi K40 from China as a logical successor to the Poco F1. The Redmi K40 is currently the only smartphone in Xiaomi’s lineup to feature a high-performance Snapdragon 870 chipset. In China, the base model starts at a price of approximately Rs 23,000 with 6GB RAM.

Poco has rebranded Redmi smartphones in the past as its offerings for India and global markets. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see Poco repeat the same with its next performance smartphone. There’s still no reason behind ditching the F series nomenclature for India but buyers are eventually going to get a high-performance smartphone.

If the alleged Poco X3 Pro ends up being a renamed Redmi K40, it could technically challenge the likes of the Realme X3 and Realme X7 Pro. Some of the performance-focused highlights to keep in mind include the 5G enabled Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 4520mAh battery.