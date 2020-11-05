comscore Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Poco and OnePlus Comparison | BGR India
Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Check Out Latest Poco and OnePlus Smartphone Comparison

The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 6T of 3,700mAh. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 3:43 PM IST
Poco X3

The Poco X3 is the only phone in its class to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Paired with the newer Snapdragon 732G, the Poco X3 promises good gaming performance for the most demanding games on Android. The 6000mAh battery ensures longer playing time and a dual stereo speaker setup makes for a better audio experience. The Poco X3 starts from Rs 16,999.

Poco has launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also has its OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T starts 37,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco X3 and OnePlus 6T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Poco and Realme Smartphones with Processor and Design

Display and Design-The Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41 inch Display along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The Poco X3 weighs 215g and the OnePlus 6T measures 185 g Also Read - Best under Rs 20,000: Top five gaming smartphones to pick this season

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6T features a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. The Poco X3 is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 6T also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Poco C3 vs Poco X3 -Check Out Latest Poco Smartphones Comparison with Specs and Price

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs.16999. The price of OnePlus 6T of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is of Rs.37999

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 6T has a Dual – 16MP + 20MP main camera. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 6T of 3,700mAh. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The OnePlus 6T runs on Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS.

  • Published Date: November 5, 2020 3:43 PM IST

