Poco X3 vs Oppo F17 - Head To Head Comparison with Features and Price

The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. Here's the latest comparison with price, specs, and feature

  Published: November 12, 2020 9:53 AM IST
Poco newly launched Poco X3 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Poco X3 on 22nd September 2020 with powerful features. Poco X3 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Oppo has launched its Oppo F17 on 2nd September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco X3 and Oppo F17. The Poco X3 measures 215g while Oppo F17 measures 163g. Also Read - iPhone SE 2021 launch reportedly delayed: COVID-19 not the reason this time

Display and Design-The screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Oppo F17 is 16.36cm/6.44”. The Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+ while Oppo F17 has a resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB will priced 16999. The price of Oppo F17 of 6 GB +128 GB is of 17990. Also Read - Realme C11 vs Infinix Smart 4 Plus - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera whereas, Oppo F17 has a 16MP Main Camera + 8M Fixed Focus Wide-angle Camera + 2M Mono Lens + 2M Mono Lens camera. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 has a 16MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Poco X3 uses a 25 W charger while the Oppo F17 uses 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

OS-The Poco X3 runs MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Oppo F17 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

Weight-The Poco X3 measures 215g while Oppo F17 measures 163g.

Variant-The Poco X3 is available in 3 variants. The Oppo F17 comes in 2 variants.

  Published Date: November 12, 2020 9:53 AM IST

