Poco X3 vs Poco X2 - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Poco has launched the Poco X3 smartphone starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, the company also launched the Poco X2 smartphone. The Poco X2 is priced starting at Rs.16499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco X3 and Poco X2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro - Check out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Poco X3 weighs 215g and the Poco X2 measures 208 g. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's The Latest Poco and Samsung Phones with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Poco X3 is available in 3 variants. The Poco X2 also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Check Out Latest Poco and OnePlus Smartphone Comparison

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.16999. The price of Poco X2 of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. is of Rs.16499

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Poco X2 has a 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor main camera. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X2 has a 20-megapixel resolution and is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Battery -The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X2 of Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Poco X2 runs on Android v10 (Q)