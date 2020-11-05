Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Latest comparison Specs | BGR India

Poco has launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently with a starting price at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced starting at Rs.20499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco X3 and Samsung Galaxy M31s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro - Check out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Poco X3 weighs 215g and the Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g. Also Read - Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Check Out Latest Poco and OnePlus Smartphone Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. The Poco X3 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Poco and Realme Smartphones with Processor and Design

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs.16999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.20499

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP main camera. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32MP Front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco X3 and Samsung Galaxy M31s both is powered by 6,000mAh The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI.