comscore Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro - Check out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs
News

Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro - Check out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Mobiles

The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI. The Realme 7 Pro supports Android 10.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 4:25 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Intro-Poco newly launched Poco X3 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Poco X3 on 22 September 2020 with powerful features. Poco X3 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy M31s on 30 July 2020. Whereas the Realme launched its Realme 7 Pro on 3 September 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy M31s, and Realme 7 Pro. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's The Latest Poco and Samsung Phones with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy M31s is 16.40cm (6.5″). The Realme 7 Pro has 16.3cm (6.4”) Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+ while the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Realme 7 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Check Out Latest Poco and OnePlus Smartphone Comparison

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 16999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of 20499. Whereas the price range of Realme 7 Pro is 19999. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Poco and Realme Smartphones with Processor and Design

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera. The Realme 7 Pro has a camera of 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32.0 MP front camera. Whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera.

Battery – The battery of Poco X3  and Samsung Galaxy M31s both is powered by 6,000mAh. The Realme 7 Pro has battery capacity of 4500mAh. The Poco X3 uses a33W adapter and a proper 3A-rated USB-C cable while the Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 25W-in box charger. The Realme 7 Pro uses 65W SuperDart Charge Supports 18W USB Power.

OS-The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Poco X3 measures 215g while Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g. The Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Variant-The Poco X3 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro comes in 2 Variants

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 5, 2020 4:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

20499

Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP
Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

5

19999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens
Poco X3

Poco X3

16999

MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51
Reviews
Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Reviews

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro | BGR India

Mobiles

Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro | BGR India
Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Latest comparison Specs | BGR India

Mobiles

Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Latest comparison Specs | BGR India
Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Poco and OnePlus Comparison | BGR India

Mobiles

Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Poco and OnePlus Comparison | BGR India
PocoX3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Comparison with Price and Specs | BGR India

Mobiles

PocoX3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Comparison with Price and Specs | BGR India
Poco C3 vs Poco X3 - Check Out Poco phones Comparison | BGR India

Mobiles

Poco C3 vs Poco X3 - Check Out Poco phones Comparison | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने जारी किया Disappearing Messages फीचर, जानिए कब तक मिलेगा अपडेट

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro भारत में 1099 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया सस्ता Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition लैपटॉप

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme पुराना स्मार्टफोन एक्सचेंज करने पर मिलेगा 70 प्रतिशत तक डिस्काउंट

Nokia 6300 और Nokia 8000 4G के मुख्स स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, ऐसा होगा फोन

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details
Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

Mobiles

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers