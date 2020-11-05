Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro | BGR India

Intro-Poco newly launched Poco X3 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Poco X3 on 22 September 2020 with powerful features. Poco X3 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy M31s on 30 July 2020. Whereas the Realme launched its Realme 7 Pro on 3 September 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy M31s, and Realme 7 Pro. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's The Latest Poco and Samsung Phones with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy M31s is 16.40cm (6.5″). The Realme 7 Pro has 16.3cm (6.4") Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+ while the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Realme 7 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 16999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of 20499. Whereas the price range of Realme 7 Pro is 19999.

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera. The Realme 7 Pro has a camera of 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32.0 MP front camera. Whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera.

Battery – The battery of Poco X3 and Samsung Galaxy M31s both is powered by 6,000mAh. The Realme 7 Pro has battery capacity of 4500mAh. The Poco X3 uses a33W adapter and a proper 3A-rated USB-C cable while the Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 25W-in box charger. The Realme 7 Pro uses 65W SuperDart Charge Supports 18W USB Power.

OS-The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Poco X3 measures 215g while Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g. The Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Variant-The Poco X3 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro comes in 2 Variants