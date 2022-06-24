Poco on Thursday launched the all-new Poco X4 GT alongside the Poco F4 5G in the global market. The device comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was previously launched exclusively in China. Also Read - Poco F4 5G vs the competition: iQOO Neo 6, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, and others compared

Some of the highlights of the X4 GT include a 144Hz high refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity SoC, and 67W fast charging support. The device starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,632).

Poco X4 GT Specifications

The Poco X4 GT comes with a completely new design over the predecessor, the Poco X3 GT. And that's because, it is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T, which is China exclusive. The phone has a more simplified camera island on the and on front, it boasts a punch-hole display.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full-HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 650 nits of brightness, DC dimming, and Dolby Vision certification. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It sports a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor with a size of 1/1.72. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. Lastly, there’s a 2MP macro unit with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it has a 20MP snapper for taking selfie shots and doing video calls.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 octa-core chipset with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has Liquidcool 2.0 support with seven graphite sheet layers for heat dissipation.

The phone packs a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and MIUI 13 (Android 12 OS). The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Poco X4 GT Price, Colors, and Sale Date

The Poco X4 GT starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,632 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. For EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,773 ), you get doubled storage i.e. 256GB. It comes in Black, Blue, and Silver color options. It will go on sale starting June 27 in the European region.

The company hasn’t revealed the Indian availability details of the device, but we expect it to happen soon.