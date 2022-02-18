Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Poco M4 Pro has just been launched in India, and now it seems that the company is preparing to bring a new smartphone to its X-series. This smartphone will be the successor of the Poco X3 Pro. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone a few weeks ago in the global market.

The device list that supports Google Play suggests that this Xiaomi smartphone can be introduced in China as Redmi Note 11E Pro 5G. In addition, it is also believed that this smartphone can also be offered with the branding of Poco X4 Pro in India and the global market.

The Indian variant of this smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench earlier, and now the company has also teased it during the launch event of M4 Pro.

According to the latest leak by Xiaomiui and tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is going to offer a 64-megapixel primary camera in the Poco X4 Pro 5G. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera will be provided in the phone’s rear. As far as the rest of the phone’s specifications are concerned, it will be very similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G except for the color and rear design.

POCO X4 Pro 5G •6.67" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

•6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM

•64/128GB UFS 2.2 storage

•Rear Cam: 64MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)

•Front Cam: 16MP

•Android 11, MIUI 13

•5,000mAh battery

•67W Fast Charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 17, 2022

To recall, Tipster Mukul Sharma earlier shared some screenshots of this phone listed on the Malaysian certification site from his Twitter handle with model number 2200226PG, which is said to be the global variant of the Poco X4 5G.

This phone has already been listed on the Indian Certification Site (BIS) as 2201116PI. Additionally, this phone has also been spotted on the FCC certification site. MIUI 13 operating system and NFC will be supported in the phone.

POCO X4 Pro 5G for India will use 64 Mpx meanwhile the Global variant will have a 108 Mpx module. https://t.co/2l8DpVnNSK — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) February 16, 2022

Specifications

The tech giant will offer a 6.67-inch Full HD + display, which will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company will launch this phone with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. As a processor, you will see the Snapdragon 695 chipset in this phone.

The company will offer a 16-megapixel front camera in this phone for a selfie. Talking about the battery, this phone will have a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Apart from this, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and an IR blaster can also be given to the phone. As far as the OS is concerned, this phone will work on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.