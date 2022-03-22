Poco India has announced that it will launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India on April 10. The smartphone has already debuted globally at MWC 2022. The upcoming handset is likely to come with almost the same specifications as the global variant. However, the India variant is likely to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera instead of a 108-megapixel rear camera that comes in the global variant. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro Review: No 5G but much more

The official Twitter teaser reveals the launch date in roman letters: X and IV i.e. April 10. It also hints at the colour variants. Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available in Laser Blue, POCO Yellow, and Laser Black colour variants. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro now available in India: First look

Poco X4 Pro 5G expected specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G works on Android 11 based MIUI 13. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It will get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As far as camera features are concerned, there is a triple rear camera setup for photography in the phone, in which 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera are present. There is also a 16MP selfie camera. The phone battery is 5,000mAh, with which 67W fast charging support is available. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the unversed, recent rumours suggest that the company is also planning to launch a smartwatch in India. It has been spotted on many certification websites including SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia. As of now, not much is known about the wearable other than the charging support of Poco. The company has not made any official announcement yet.