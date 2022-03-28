comscore Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability
News

Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G offers up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and comes with support for 67W fast charging.

Untitled design (98)

Poco X4 5G

Poco India has launched Poco X4 Pro 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, support for 67W Sonic charging tech and a 64-megapixel rear camera. Poco X4 Pro 5G had already debuted at MWC 2022 which took place earlier this year. The newly launched smartphone will compete against Realme 9 Pro, Vivo T1 5G and more. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch today at 12 pm in India: How to watch it live; expected specs, price

Poco X4 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 21,999. In terms of colours, it will be available in Laser Black, Laser Blue and Laser Yellow colour variants. Also Read - POCO X4 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 10: Check expected specifications

The phone will go on sale on April 5 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro Review: No 5G but much more

As an introductory offer, buyers can also get instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also exchange their Poco X-series smartphones, Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro and grab Poco X4 Pro 5G with an additional Rs 3,000 discount.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications, features

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a  6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120 nits peak brightness. The display comes with a punch-hole camera design and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 895 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Poco X4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging tech.

  Published Date: March 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST

