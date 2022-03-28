Poco India has launched Poco X4 Pro 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, support for 67W Sonic charging tech and a 64-megapixel rear camera. Poco X4 Pro 5G had already debuted at MWC 2022 which took place earlier this year. The newly launched smartphone will compete against Realme 9 Pro, Vivo T1 5G and more. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch today at 12 pm in India: How to watch it live; expected specs, price

Poco X4 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 21,999. In terms of colours, it will be available in Laser Black, Laser Blue and Laser Yellow colour variants. Also Read - POCO X4 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 10: Check expected specifications

The phone will go on sale on April 5 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro Review: No 5G but much more

As an introductory offer, buyers can also get instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also exchange their Poco X-series smartphones, Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro and grab Poco X4 Pro 5G with an additional Rs 3,000 discount.

Prepare for a phone with no compromise at an Xtra special price. Grab your #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G from ₹17,999* by using your HDFC Bank credit or debit cards! First sale on 5th April @ 2022 on @Flipkart #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G #OneX4all pic.twitter.com/Z9uCBM40If — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 28, 2022

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications, features

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120 nits peak brightness. The display comes with a punch-hole camera design and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 895 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Poco X4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging tech.